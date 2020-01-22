Plea in HC to register FIR against Rajinikanth

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) office-bearer R. Umapathy has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Chennai city police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Rajinikanth for his recent speech regarding a 1971 incident involving Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramaswamy alias Thanthai Periyar.

Claiming that the speech amounted to insulting Dravidian ideologists, the petitioner said, it would squarely attract the penal provisions relating to breach of public peace by promoting hatred and enmity between different groups. He also accused the actor of having made such statements to score political mileage and to appease one section of the society.

The direction petition filed through advocate Durai Arun also claimed that the petitioner had lodged a complaint with the Inspector of Triplicane police station on January 18 since the speech was made at the Kalaivanar Arangam at Wallajah Road on January 14. However, the police did not choose to register a FIR despite making out of cognisable offence, he alleged.

The complaint was registered even in the Community Service Register. When the petitioner insisted, the Inspector simply signed on a copy of the complaint as a proof of receipt, he said and sought for a direction to the police to proceed further on the basis of his complaint.