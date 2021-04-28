Plea for aid to those who lost jobs

The Bench asked the Union and State governments to respond to the representation within 12 weeks

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the State government to consider individual representations made to them by a public interest litigant for constitution of a high-level committee to sanction an economic stimulus package to private and unorganised sector employees who had suffered job loss and pay-cuts owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction while disposing of a PIL petition filed by S. Kalimuthu Mylavan of Chennai.

The Bench asked the Union and State governments to respond to the representation within 12 weeks.