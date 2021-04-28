Plea for aid to those who lost jobs

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the State government to consider individual representations made to them by a public interest litigant for constitution of a high-level committee to sanction an economic stimulus package to private and unorganised sector employees who had suffered job loss and pay-cuts owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction while disposing of a PIL petition filed by S. Kalimuthu Mylavan of Chennai.
The Bench asked the Union and State governments to respond to the representation within 12 weeks.