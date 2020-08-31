PIL seeks use of digital signatures in court verdicts, government orders

The Madras High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre as well as the State government to a public interest plea for affixing digital signatures on Government Orders so that the authenticity of the documents need not be doubted.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha ordered notice to the High Court’s Registrar General too since petitioner’s counsel K.P.S. Palanivel Rajan insisted that even judgments and interim orders passed by the court should contain a digital signature. The judges directed advocate B. Vijay to accept notice on behalf of the High Court administration and obtain instructions by September 7 after he said the issue was already under the consideration of the administration and a decision could be expected soon.
In his submission, petitioner’s counsel said it had become a norm in recent times to circulate court verdicts as well as government orders through electronic means even for official purposes. The court even orders issuance of notices through WhatsApp and e-mail.
Similarly, many Government Orders on public issues were being circulated among the people through social media. However, none of these documents contained digital signatures to prove their authenticity, counsel pointed out.
He said the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court and the Bombay High Court had already introduced the system of authenticating their orders using digital signatures. The Tamil Nadu government, too, uses such signatures on birth certificates and e-tenders. The practice should be extended to government orders and court orders too, he insisted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath