Qatar World Cup 2022Henderson, Saka and Kane score as England reaches quarterfinals

Physical classes resume for students of classes 9 to 12 in violence-hit Kallakurichi schools

The campus of the schools had been vandalised by a mob, following the death of a schoolgirl there on July 13; the Madras High Court granted the schools permission to resume physical classes for senior students

December 05, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
The school reopened on Monday for students from classes 9 to 12

The school reopened on Monday for students from classes 9 to 12 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After 145 days, physical classes resumed for students of classes 9 to 12 of the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Sakthi ECR International School at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem. The school had seen violence incidents following the death of a class XII girl student.

The two schools, functioning from the same campus, were vandalised and ransacked by a mob on July 17 in the violence that ensued after the death of the schoolgirl on July 13.

The schools reopened on Monday after the Madras High Court granted permission for the resumption of physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12.

District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said security arrangements had been put in place in the wake of the resumption of classes. A joint inspection committee constituted by the government inspected the schools and gave the nod for reopening Blocks A and B.

The district administration has granted the school permission to resume classes on the ground floor, first and second floors of Block A while the third floor has been kept under lock and seal. Though Block B is ready, the administration has not given permission while Blocks C and D are not fit, he said.

Over 30 police personnel led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been deployed on the premises for security.

