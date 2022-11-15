  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC permits Kallakurichi school to commence physical classes for students of Classes IX to XII

Takes the call after the management informs the court of having renovated the school building that was ransacked by a mob following the death of a Class XII girl

November 15, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district was ransacked following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13.

The school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district was ransacked following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor, to conduct physical classes for students in Classes IX to XII at the school building which was ransacked by a mob on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl inside the building on July 13.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar granted the permission after senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, representing the petitioner society, told the court that the school building had been renovated completely and the management was prepared to commence physical classes as demanded by most of the parents.

Mr. Sundaresan urged the court to initially permit conduct of physical classes at least for students of Classes IX to XII and then take a call on permitting other students. Accepting his request, the judge ordered that necessary police protection should also be provided to the school until return of normalcy.

If the management was of the view that it required additional protection, the number of police personnel could be increased on payment of necessary costs, he clarified and decided to take a call on permitting physical classes for other students after a month.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.