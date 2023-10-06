Petitions in Madras High Court ask how T.N. Ministers Udhayanidhi, Sekarbabu were holding posts despite speaking against Sanatana Dharma

October 06, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court, urging it to issue a writ of quo warranto, calling upon Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Member of Parliament A. Raja to explain under what authority they were holding public offices, despite having participated in a conference calling for the annihilation of Sanatana Dharma, and speaking in favour of this.

Justice Anita Sumanth on Friday, October 6, 2023 directed the writ petitioners to submit proof of such participation and the speeches made by the three legislators since Senior Counsel P. Wilson, representing the legislators, contended that the litigants had approached the court without any materials to back their claim. The writ petitions had been filed by Hindu Munnani office-bearers T. Manohar, J. Kishore Kumar and V.P. Jayakumar in their personal capacities.

The petitioners were granted time till October 11 to submit the materials.

In his affidavit, Mr. Manohar, State secretary of Hindu Munnani, said, the very participation of the Sports Minister in a conference calling for the annihilation of Sanatana Dharma, by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, was against the oath taken by him while swearing-in as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, and then as a Minister. The petitioner said, an elected representative could not act against any community.

Not only did the Minister participate in the conference, he also equated Sanatana Dharma to diseases such as dengue and malaria and asserted that it must be eradicated. In the same conference, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani had stated that Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Dharma were one and the same but the Minister did not object to this. Therefore, it must be understood that the Minister too agreed that they were the same, the petitioner claimed.

“As an MLA or a Minister, he is supposed to be a representative of every citizen of the State and a person holding the post of MLA or Minister participating in a meeting to eradicate the beliefs and faith of the citizens of the State, either majority or minority, is against the oath he has taken and as such he loses the qualification not only to be the Minister but also as an MLA,” the petitioner said, and sought the issuance of a writ of quo warranto.

A similar plea was made by the second writ petitioner Mr. Kishore Kumar, also the State secretary of Hindu Munnani, against Mr. Sekarbabu. The petitioner questioned the propriety behind a HR&CE Minister having attended a conference on the annihilation of Sanatana Dharma. He said, it was common knowledge that the present day Hindu religion was known as Sanatana Dharma in the ancient days and that it meant nothing but Hindu Dharma.

In the third writ petition, Hindu Munnani vice-president Mr. Jayakumar recalled Member of Parliament Mr. Raja to have said in a meeting that Sanatana Dharma must be equated to diseases such as HIV and leprosy which carry a social stigma and not to dengue and malaria. “The act of the Member of Parliament is totally against the oath taken by him and also against the principles of the Constitution,” the petitioner claimed.