SC notice to TN govt, Udhayanidhi Stalin on his ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks

A petition in Supreme Court sought a CBI investigation into the incident

September 22, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had remarked that ‘Sanatana Dharma‘ should be eradicated like dengue. File photo

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had remarked that ‘Sanatana Dharma‘ should be eradicated like dengue. File photo | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The Supreme Court on September 22, 2023, sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government, and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on a petition seeking investigation into his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi issued notice on the petition filed by advocate B. Jagannath, represented by advocate G. Balaji, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Police to immediately register an FIR against Mr. Udhayanidhi and others who participated in the ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ held on September 2 in Chennai by an organisation called Tamil Nadu Murpoku Ezuthalar Sangam.

The petition also sought a CBI investigation into the incident and unearth “sources responsible for contribution of amount for such organisations and whether there is any element of terror funding involved from across the border”.

“The conference was held specifically to target Hinduism (also referred as Sanatana Dharma) and to abuse, humiliate, speak in derogatory language and spread hatred towards Sanatana Dharma… These acts were first seen in Stalinist Russia for creation of gulags,” the petition claimed.

The plea also sought the court to direct the Tamil Nadu Police to submit a report as to how the conference was given police permission and why no action was taken against the organisers.

It argued that the participation of State ministers in an event titled Sanatana Dharma Eradication conference was unconstitutional and violative of fundamental right to religion.

The Bench initially asked the petitioner to approach the Madras High Court, if necessary, but later went on to issue notice.

