Payment of ₹4.20 crores made to 18,125 ineligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN recovered

The district administration has recovered cash assistance to the tune of ₹ 4.20 crores credited into the bank accounts of 18,125 ineligible beneficiaries and non-farmers under the PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme in Cuddalore district.

The cash was recovered after an enquiry by the district administration revealed that over 40,000 ineligible beneficiaries also received benefits under the scheme.

The PM-KISAN Nidhi scheme aims to give ₹6,000 a year in three instalments a year to farmers who own up to two hectares of cultivable land.

The scam came to light recently after the third instalment was credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. As many as 1.79 lakh farmers are covered under the scheme in Cuddalore district.

Official sources said that the administration cross checked the list of beneficiaries with their land holdings and bank accounts across the district.

Around 80,752 beneficiaries were added under the scheme after April. Of them over 40,000 were found to be ineligible.

District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri said that officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments conducted field verification and checks in banks and prepared a list of ineligible beneficiaries.

A sum of ₹4.20 crore has been recovered 18,125 beneficiaries so far while steps have been initiated to recover the amount from the bank accounts of another 23,000 ineligible beneficiaries in Cuddalore district.

The officials have been engaged in verification and the process of recovering the amount is underway, he said.

Sources said that the amount had been remitted into the public account of the district administration.

Four held in Kallakurichi

Meanwhile, the Villupuram CB-CID police have arrested four contractual employees attached to the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme of the Department of Agriculture for alleged irregularities in implementation of the scheme in Kallakurichi district.

The arrested, identified as Kannappan, Veeran, Manimeghalai and Ezhumalai were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.