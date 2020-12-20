Party writes to EC rejecting ‘Battery Torch’ symbol

A registered political party, which was allotted the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol on which the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) contested in the last Lok Sabha polls, has now written to the Election Commission seeking a new symbol for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The MNM had earlier said it had moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the ECI to allot it the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol.

In a letter to the ECI, Viswanathan, founder of MGR Makkal Katchi on Saturday said that he had applied for the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol as his last choice. He had preferred the ‘Rose’, ‘Hat’ and ‘Rickshaw’ – symbols, which he felt could be associated with late matinee idol and former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran.

“It is not acceptable to allot ‘Battery Torch’ symbol to my party, which does not remind people of MGR. I have written to ECI stating I don’t want this symbol as I don’t wish to contest in this symbol. I have requested ECI to allot symbols such as ‘Neckbrace’, ‘Boat-Man’, ‘Coat’, ‘Belt’, ‘Tractor’ and ‘Hat’ all of which can be associated with MGR,” he said.