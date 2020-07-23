Parents will be consulted on school reopening, says Minister

Schools will be reopened after seeking parents’ opinion only after the impact of COVID-19 subsides, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.
Addressing the media after laying the foundation stone for various works worth ₹2.73 crore, the Minister said that the impact of COVID-19 was high in the State and the government was handling the pandemic effectively. This was appreciated by the Central government, he said.
“Let the impact subside first. An opinion will be sought from the parents after that,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister would take a final call on the issue.
The Minister said that the results for Class 12 students, appearing for the exam on July 27, and results for Class IX board examinations would be published by the month-end. He said that marksheets for Class 10 students would be issued in the first or second week of August.
