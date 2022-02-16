Panneerselvam urges DMK govt. to oppose ‘away from reactor’ facility in Kudankulam

Nuclear waste from other States might be stored there, says AIADMK leader

Raising apprehensions over the proposed Away from Reactor (AFR) nuclear spent-fuel storage facility for the units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to stop the project.

“If such a facility is set up, nuclear waste from other States might be stored here [Kudankulam] later on. This is quite dangerous. The Tamil Nadu government has the duty and responsibility to oppose the proposal in the initial stages,” he said in a statement.

Pointing out the silence observed by the Tamil Nadu government in this regard, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “Though nuclear power plants are dangerous, they are located in Tamil Nadu, and other States benefit from them. In this situation, it would be appropriate to set up AFR facility outside Tamil Nadu.”

He also pointed out that over 2,000 MWe power generated from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was shared not only by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry but 15% of it was being shared with the Central grid.

Recalling the protests by locals against AFR for first two units, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out: “Environmentalists contend that the safety in AFR would not be like the safety when spent-fuel is stored below the plants. They have contended that the radiation may be reflected in air and water and that it is dangerous.”

The floating of tenders for AFR for third and fourth units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited was not only “worrisome” but an act that would severely affect the locals, Mr. Panneerselvam argued.

The reported statement made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Parliament that “there was no need for a deep underground geological disposal facility in the near future” only further strengthened the chances of setting up the AFR, the former Chief Minister said.