Panneerselvam still ready for talks, says AIADMK deputy coordinator Vaithilingam

OPS believes only joint leadership can lead the party back to power, he says

Chennai, Tamilnadu, 23/06/2022: Edappadi K. Palaniswami (second from left) and O. Panneerselvam (second from right) with party leaders from left K.P. Munusamy, Tamil Magan Hussain, Party Presidium Chairman and R. Vaithilingam at the AIADMK general council meeting in Vanagaram, near Chennai on Thursday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam is willing to hold talks with the Edappadi K. Palaniswami camp. He is of the firm opinion that only joint leadership could lead the party back to power, said his ardent supporter and deputy coordinator R. Vaithilingam.

At a press meet held after the general council meeting, he said that in the past, the AIADMK presidium chairman was selected by MGR, then Jayalalithaa and later by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The general council could not elect him. The presidium chairman had no powers to convene the general council meeting. Only the coordinator and co-coordinator could convene the meeting. Any such meeting that was not convened in this manner would amount to contempt of court, he claimed.

Not everyone who attended the meeting were general council members, he charged. In Mr. Panneerselvam's opinion, the council should be held in a peaceful, democratic and disciplined manner. This was like a meeting organised by barbarians, he added.

Asked why the council meeting was not valid, he said one of the resolutions was to admit the general council members. If all resolutions were rejected, then the council had no relevance.

He said that Mr. Panneerselvam was always ready for talks. He was of the opinion that joint leadership was the best option to capture power again. The council meeting held today was a drama organised by those hungry for power.