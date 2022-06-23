AIADMK general council meeting Live | OPS walksout; council to meet again on July 11

Key developments from the crucial AIADMK general council meeting that will decide who is mightier in the party, Edappadi Palaniswami or O. Panneerselvam, or both.

The crucial general council and executive committee meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) gets underway in Chennai’s Vanagaram. Party’s interim presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain is charing the meet.

The meeting also assumes significance amid a sense of unease between the AIADMK and the BJP, whose leaders have been making observations indirectly affecting each other’s political interests.

Here are the updates:

12.17 pm

AIADMK general council to meet again on July 11

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and aides walk out of the party’s General Council meeting in Chennai after it stuck to the single leadership demand and favoured his rival and party Joint Coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

As EPS was honoured with a decorated crown, a sword and sceptre by supporters amid chants favouring him, OPS along with his supporters including Deputy Secretary R. Vaithilingam moved out of the hall and left the premises. The GC meet, that witnessed chaotic scenes was over within 40 minutes after it started.

12.10 pm

OPS walks out

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam walks out from the general council meeting held at Vanagaram on June 23. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

After briefly sharing the dais with the party’s Joint Coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam walked out while the party’s general council meeting was underway.

12.05 pm

EPS bats for Hussain as presidium chairman

Edappadi K. Palaniswami moves resolution at general council seeking to endorse appointment of Tamilmagan Hussain as presidium chairman of AIADMK.

It is likely to be adopted.

Mr. Hussain recalls that as a driver of a Government bus, he had stopped it midway and headed to meet MGR after his expulsion from the DMK. Mr. Hussain was among the 11 signatories who favoured MGR launching a new party.

11.50 am

K.P. Munusamy declares rejection of 23 resolutions

A section of general council members seated at the meeting | Photo Credit: B. Aravind Kumar

K P Munusamy declares that all 23 resolutions have been rejected by the AIADMK general council members. "The members want only unitary leadership," he declares.

He says all resolutions will be passed only when the party reintroduces them along with a resolution for unitary leadership. - B Aravind Kumar

11.40 am

OPS booed

O. Panneerselvam is being booed by several AIADMK general council members. He remains unfazed.

C.V. Shanmugam screams saying the AIADMK general council is rejecting all 23 resolutions being brought in at the meeting.

B Valarmathi in her welcome address recalls MGR's famous song "Ennadhan nadakum nadakutume..." (Whatever happens shall happen) and goes on to say there is one leader and he will raise.

11.30 am

EPS arrives at the venue

AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami reached the venue of the party’s general council meeting held at Vanagaram on June 23. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrives at the venue amidst cheering and whistling.

Slogans of "Vendum, Vendum, Ottrai Thalamai Vendum" (We want single leadership) rent the air at venue of AIADMK general council meeting as Mr. Palaniswami arrives.

He greets the members and takes his seat.

10.30 am

OPS arrives at the venue

O.Pannerselvam, Coordinator, AIADMK,arrives in Vanagaram AIADMK General Council Meeting on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

O Panneerselvam arrives at venue of AIADMK general council meeting after getting a HC verdict against amending bylaws of the party. Two days ago he had written to Avadi Police Commisioner not to permit the conduct of the same meeting.

A section of members shouted slogans against him: “ varathe varathe (don’t come )“

Former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar tries to pacify AIADMK general council members, urging them to maintain calm.

However, slogans are being raised in support of unitary leadership, a demand which Mr. Panneerselvam does not endorse.

9.30 am

EPS vs OPS

Ahead of the AIADMK general council meeting, AIADMK party cadres gather at Vanagaram on June 23. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

The camp led by the party’s co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, appears to be well ahead of the group headed by party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam, in terms of support from the members of the general council and the party functionaries.

While the Palaniswami faction wants the present system of dual leadership to be changed to single leadership, the other is against any change. Members of the former claim that their camp has the support of about 2,500 members of the council, the strength of which is around 2,700.

On Wednesday, former MP V. Maitreyan, who was with the Panneerselvam camp until recently, met Mr. Palaniswami and expressed his support for making the co-coordinator the party’s chief.

9.15 am

Drum beats fill the air

Party cadre dressed up as AIADMK’s former leaders M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa are at the venue of the general council meet | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

Traditional music using percussion instruments like thavil and chenda melam were played to welcome the party leaders. Enthusiastic cadres carried balloons in the colours of the party flag and they were later released in the air.

9.00 am

AIADMK cadres throng Vanagaram

Watch | AIADMK cadres at Vanagaram ahead of the party's general council and executive committee meeting. Video: Velankamni Raj B pic.twitter.com/czkJrlJVyq — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) June 23, 2022

8.00 am

Madras HC Division Bench restrains AIADMK’s general council from amending its bylaws

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court early on Thursday restrained the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s general council from passing any resolution aimed at amending its bylaws so that the amendments could pave way for unitary leadership instead of dual leadership in vogue now.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan passed the interim order after hearing an urgent appeal at the senior judge’s residence between 2. 40 and 4.30 a.m. The appeal was preferred against a single judge’s refusal to pass any kind of restraint order with respect to the resolutions to be passed by the general council, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday. - Mohamed Imranullah S.