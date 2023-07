July 11, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday questioned the delay in the investigation of the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, and further warned of a State-wide protest on August 1 to urge the DMK government to speed up investigation in the case.

Listing out the incidents related to this case, Mr. Panneerselvam underlined that more than six years had passed, but persons responsible for the incident have not been found as yet.