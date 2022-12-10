  1. EPaper
Panneerselvam files reply before Supreme Court in general council meeting case

The deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, in a case concerning the party’s general council meeting this July, accused his erstwhile colleague Edappadi K. Palaniswami of refusing to cooperate in nominating AIADMK candidates for by-elections to rural and urban local bodies

December 10, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has submitted his reply in the Supreme Court, in a case concerning the July 11 general council meeting of the party.

Mr Panneerselvam, in his response to the counter affidavit of his erstwhile colleague Edappadi K. Palaniswami [who is now the party’s interim general secretary], accused him of his refusal to “cooperate” at the time of nominating the party’s candidates for the July 9 by-elections to 34 wards of rural and urban local bodies.

Denying Mr. Palaniswami’s charge that the AIADMK party could not field candidates in such bye-elections due to his [Mr. Panneerselvam’s]  alleged hostile attitude, the deposed leader pointed out that on June 29, he wrote to Mr. Palaniswami, requesting for the Forms A and B to be sent to him for signatures so that the party’s nominees could contest in the by-elections. But, Mr. Palaniswami, through his response on June 30, had refused to cooperate.

The next hearing of the case is expected on December 12.

