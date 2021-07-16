Panneerselvam expresses concern over incidents on illicit sand quarrying

DMK functionay intimidates the police for having seized three vehicles said to have been used for illegal river sand quarrying

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneeselvam on Thursday expressed concern over a reported instance of a functionary of the DMK in Tiruchi district intimidating the police for having seized three vehicles said to have been used for illegal river sand quarrying and another instance of an attempt on two officials of the Revenue department in Pudukottai who had tried to seize a vehicle, also involved in an identical offence.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in the matter and ensure that such incidents did not recur.