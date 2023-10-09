HamberMenu
Panneerselvam calls for completion of desilting work in T.N., ahead of monsoon

The former AIADMK leader, in a statement, said not even 50% of desilting work had been completed in Tambaram and blamed the “careless attitude” of the DMK government for this

October 09, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam

Deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday, October 8, 2023, urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to ensure that desilting and dredging work was completed not only in the suburbs of Chennai, but also across Tamil Nadu, ahead of the northeast monsoon.

In a statement, he pointed out that there were only a couple of weeks left for the onset of the monsoon.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the desilting work should have been completed by September, but unfortunately, this was not the case in the suburbs of Chennai. He said, ₹40 crore was allocated under the Tambaram Corporation for desilting work, but not even 50% of the work has been completed.

When areas under this zone have been identified as vulnerable to floods, the non-completion of work highlights the careless attitude of the DMK government, and is condemnable, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

