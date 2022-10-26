Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam appoints new office-bearers

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who claims to the coordinator of the AIADMK, has appointed office-bearers in a few districts. He has appointed over 500 office-bearers in districts, including Chennai, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Villupuram.


