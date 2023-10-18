HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panel led by Chief Secretary to monitor traffic congestion 

October 18, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has recently constituted a high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to monitor and manage traffic congestion in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The committee, which has a chairperson, a member secretary, and 16 members will meet once every two months.

Secretaries of Home, Transport, Highways, Municipal Administration and Housing Departments; GCC Commissioner; Police Commissioners of Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi; Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited; Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited; and Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, are part of the panel. Member Secretaries of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA); Director of Municipal Administration; and Commissioners of Tambaram and Avadi Municipal Corporations are also part of the committee.

The government order in this regard was issued by the Home (Transport-V) Department last month.

The constitution of the high-level committee followed a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary in July this year, in which traffic congestion in the GCC was discussed.

There were also discussions on road improvement works, traffic regulation and management, regulation of eateries on footpaths, parking issues and various measures to be taken for smooth traffic management in the GCC.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.