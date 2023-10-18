Panel led by Chief Secretary to monitor traffic congestion 

October 18, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has recently constituted a high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to monitor and manage traffic congestion in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The committee, which has a chairperson, a member secretary, and 16 members will meet once every two months.

Secretaries of Home, Transport, Highways, Municipal Administration and Housing Departments; GCC Commissioner; Police Commissioners of Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi; Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited; Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited; and Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, are part of the panel. Member Secretaries of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA); Director of Municipal Administration; and Commissioners of Tambaram and Avadi Municipal Corporations are also part of the committee.

The government order in this regard was issued by the Home (Transport-V) Department last month.

The constitution of the high-level committee followed a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary in July this year, in which traffic congestion in the GCC was discussed.

There were also discussions on road improvement works, traffic regulation and management, regulation of eateries on footpaths, parking issues and various measures to be taken for smooth traffic management in the GCC.