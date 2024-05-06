GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Palaniswami slams DMK regime for “failure” to provide 24-hour power supply to farmers

May 06, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday criticised the DMK regime for what he described as its failure to provide 24-hour, three-phase power supply to farmers for safeguarding summer crops.

Even otherwise, the quality of supply was of “low voltage”, Mr. Palaniswami alleged. Likewise, the duration of power supply to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for supplying water to the public had been “reduced” from 20 hours to 14 hours, which had “hit people very badly”, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure an uninterrupted, 24-hour power supply to farmers. 

In a social media post, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that there was an “undeclared power cut” in the State, as a result of which farmers and industrialists were suffering. It appeared that the ruling DMK, which had lost power in 2011 over problems with electricity supply, had not learnt its lesson, he said, and urged the Chief Minister to take “constructive steps” for increasing electricity production.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / electricity production and distribution / farms / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.