Palaniswami flags issue of thousands of applications, seeking planning permission in Nagercoil, pending

The AIADMK general secretary said this issue had been raised in the Assembly in April, and Housing Minister S. Muthusamy had said it would be resolved; he urged the T.N. government to clear the pending applications at the earliest

August 29, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Approximately 3,000 applications are lying with the local planning authorities of Nagercoil for months together, seeking permission for the demolition of old buildings and construction of new buildings, according to the AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the plight of applicants in the local body and the question raised by his colleague and former Minister, N. Thalaivai Sundaram, in the Assembly in April this year. He also recalled the assurance of Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, citing the prevalence of ‘continuous building areas’ as a major factor in Nagercoil. 

Mr. Palaniswami called upon  the State government to have the issue resolved, and facilitate the early provision of permission for the construction of buildings and electricity connections.

