Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK

The Hindu Bureau July 14, 2022 19:01 IST

With the expulsion of lone Lok Sabha MP P. Raveendranath Kumar, the AIADMK would have no representation in the Lower House.

O. Panneerselvam’s son and Lok Sabha member Raveendranath.

Three days since the expulsion of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the AIADMK, party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday expelled 18 partymen, including two of Mr. Panneerselvam’s sons from the party’s primary membership for anti-party activities. With the expulsion of lone Lok Sabha MP P. Raveendranath Kumar, the AIADMK would have no representation in the Lower House. Mr. Panneerselvam’s other son V.P. Jayapradeep and former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan were among those expelled. Also Read Text of AIADMK general council resolutions, affidavits submitted to EC Former legislators V.N.P. Venkatraman, R.T. Ramachandran, M.G.M. Subramanian, Omsakthi Sekar and Saidai M.M. Babu and former MPs R. Gopalakrishnan and S.P.M. Syed Khan were also expelled. AIADMK spokespersons Kovai Selvaraj and Marudu Azhaguraj and functionaries S.A. Asokan, Amman P. Vairamuthu, D. Ramesh, B. Vinubalan, Kolathur D. Krishnamoorthy and S.R. Anjulakshmi were the others expelled from the party. In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said they were being expelled as they actions were contradictory to the party’s principles and objectives, against party’s rules, acted disturbing the order in the party and for brought disrepute to the party and acted beyond the control of the party.



