Text of AIADMK general council resolutions, affidavits submitted to EC

C.Ve. Shanmugam says 2,428 members signed affidavits in support of amendments to the by-laws

AIADMK Villupuram district secretary and former Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday submitted to the Election Commission in New Delhi the text of the resolutions, adopted by the party’s general council at its meeting on Monday, along with the affidavits signed by 2,428 members of the general council.

He told reporters that the affidavits reflected the support of the general council members for all the 16 resolutions, especially those concerning the revival of the post of general secretary, the creation of the post of interim general secretary, appointment of Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the post, and the commitment to hold the election for the post of general secretary in four months. As many as 2,460 members had attended the meeting.

Asked how the EC would handle the matter, Mr. Shanmugam replied that it was for the EC to decide. However, he referred to the ruling of the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court on the powers of the general council with regard to the party’s internal affairs. He criticised the deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, for the manner in which he gained entry into the premises of the party headquarters on Monday morning.

He refused to comment on the contents of an audio clip, said to be containing the voice of former Minister C. Ponnaiyan. He added that Mr. Ponnaiyan himself clarified that he had not made such remarks.