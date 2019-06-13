Palaniswami calls on Governor

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Though the State government maintained that it was only a “courtesy call”, sources indicated that the meeting could have been over the issue of appointments to top administrative posts which will fall vacant soon.

Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D. Jayakumar and Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan were present during the meeting. The Governor’s Secretary, R. Rajagopal, who is in the rank of the Additional Chief Secretary, was not present on the occasion. Incidentally, Mr. Rajagopal will be the senior-most IAS officer when Ms. Vaidyanathan retires later this month.

There was no official word on the meeting from the Raj Bhavan.

The posts of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police are set to fall vacant when Ms. Vaidyanathan attains superannuation and DGP T.K. Rajendran’s extended tenure comes to an end later this month.