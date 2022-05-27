Palaniswami appeals to PM for steps to reduce yarn price

‘Over 25 lakh persons are jobless with the non-functioning of production units’

‘Over 25 lakh persons are jobless with the non-functioning of production units’

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to get the yarn price reduced in the light of non-functioning of production units.

In a petition addressed to Mr. Modi on Thursday, he said that in eight districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai, the production units employed lakhs of weavers. According to an estimate, more than 25 lakh persons were jobless.

He also urged the Prime Minister to expedite the implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery link project and sanction funds for the project to clean the Cauvery. He also requested Mr. Modi to ensure the resumption of air services between Chennai and Salem, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam presented Mr. Modi with a copy of the Tirukkural during his visit to Chennai on Thursday.