PAC recommends steps to address issues faced by Perungudi residents

‘GCC to submit report on problems that cropped up during the previous AIADMK rule’

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Account Committee’s (PAC) Chairperson K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said the PAC has recommended certain steps to address the issues faced by residents living near the Perungudi garbage dump which witnessed a fire recently.

Addressing the media after conducting PAC’s review meeting with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) based on the audit report of the civic body submitted by the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), he said one of the recommendations was to shift the weighing bridge in the dump away from the residential area by at least 400m.

Apart from reducing the stench and air pollution, he said the move would facilitate the paving of a new road, which would provide easy access to the school in which many children from the area studied. He said that the PAC recommended repair of one of the roads connecting the dump to the Old Mahabalipuram Road as it was in poor condition.

The PAC earlier in the day visited the bio mining unit functioning inside the dump. It visited the GCC-run hospital in Perungudi. “It is functioning better than a private hospital. We have recommended that hospitals with similar bed capacity be formed in all zones,” he said.

The civic body will be submitting a report on action taken towards several problems that happened during the tenure of the previous government as pointed out in the CAG’s report.