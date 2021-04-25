Oxygen units look at hiking production

Govt. launches helpline for its supply

The State government on Saturday said oxygen manufacturing industries were instructed to explore methods to increase production.

Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided a green corridor with police patrol, wherever necessary, to increase the availability of oxygen. The government said that in anticipation of an increase in the demand for medical oxygen from COVID-19 treatment facilities it had taken the measures.

To resolve issues related to the supply of medical oxygen faced by hospitals and other medical facilities it has also established a 24x7 call centre under the State Drug Controller. Medical facilities facing a shortage of oxygen can call 104 for help.