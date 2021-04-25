Tamil Nadu

Oxygen units look at hiking production

An oxygen manufacturing unit near Chennai. B. Velankanni Raj  

The State government on Saturday said oxygen manufacturing industries were instructed to explore methods to increase production.

Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided a green corridor with police patrol, wherever necessary, to increase the availability of oxygen. The government said that in anticipation of an increase in the demand for medical oxygen from COVID-19 treatment facilities it had taken the measures.

To resolve issues related to the supply of medical oxygen faced by hospitals and other medical facilities it has also established a 24x7 call centre under the State Drug Controller. Medical facilities facing a shortage of oxygen can call 104 for help.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2021 12:36:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/oxygen-units-look-at-hiking-production/article34404167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY