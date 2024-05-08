Over 9,000 hens killed in fire at two poultry farms in Tirupattur district

May 08, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

More than 9,000 hens were charred to death in fires that broke out in separate incidents, on two poultry farms in Tiruppatur district on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Police said the poultry farm in Arangaldurgam village near Ambur town was set up by P. Duraimurugan, 45, a decade ago, on his paddy field spanning three acres. The farm, which comprises two tin sheet-roofed sheds, housed at least 5,000 hens in each shed.

On Wednesday, Mr. Duraimurugan saw smoke coming out from the electrical board in the shed around 3 p.m. Before he could alert the neighbours for help, the fire engulfed the entire shed, which is around 300 sq.ft, within a few minutes. He, however, managed to escape unhurt and alerted the fire and rescue services.

Fire fighters from Ambur town rushed to the spot and put out the fire after an hour. The fire was restricted to one poultry shed alone. The Oomerabad police also inspected the spot. A case was registered.

In the second incident, more than 5,000 chickens were charred to death in Balanvattam village near Vaniyambadi around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said the poultry farm was set up by S. Selvaraj (41), two years ago, on his farmland.

Fire fighters from Vaniyambadi town rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

An initial inquiry revealed that electrical short circuits might be behind both accidents. Equipment and chicken feed were also engulfed in the blazes at both farms. The loss has been estimated at around ₹20 lakh.

Further investigations are underway, police said.