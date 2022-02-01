Over 8,000 aspirants register for medical, dental counselling

10,461 persons were declared eligible

As many as 8,736 aspirants of the 10,461 eligible applicants to medical and dental seats under the State pool have registered for online counselling to be held by the Directorate of Medical Education.

The DME revised its first round of counselling schedule following a revision by the Medical Counselling Committee of the Director General of Health Services on Saturday.

The aspirants have time till midnight of Tuesday to pay the fee and register for the State pool quota counselling.

Candidates will start filling their choices from February 2 to 5, according to the revised schedule.

The verification of certificates will be held in the offline mode in the 36 government medical colleges and the two government dental colleges.

As per the revised schedule, candidates have to report to their allotted colleges from February 17 till 22.