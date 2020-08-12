‘Over 5.09 cr. outpatients treated in govt. hospitals’

Government hospitals in the State have been providing uninterrupted healthcare to non-COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. Since March, the hospitals have treated nearly 5.09 crore outpatients and 27.30 lakh inpatients, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.
In a release on Tuesday, he said that during the pandemic, government hospitals continued to provide medical services, including emergency care round-the-clock, for patients other than those who were infected. As patients could not access private hospitals due to COVID-19, government hospitals also took over their workload.
As a result, government hospitals have recorded an increase both in the number of outpatients treated and deliveries. He said 5,09,02,193 outpatients and 27,30,864 inpatients were treated in government hospitals in the State. Since March, a total of 1,80,571 deliveries and 68,479 caesarean sections took place in the hospitals, while a total of 1,29,206 deliveries took place in the 126 Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care Centres. In addition, 33,374 newborns were treated in the Newborn Intensive Care Units.
