Over 5% of people have received precautionary dose in T.N.

89.32% of children have taken the first dose amounting to 18,94,484 children in the 12-14 year age group

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian along with Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy at the mega COVID-19 vaccination camp at Kottampatti in Madurai district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Ashok. R

A little over 5% of the Tamil Nadu’s eligible population has received precautionary dose of the vaccine, while 89.32%, amounting to 18,94,484 children in the 12-14 year age group, have received the first dose of vaccine since it began to be administered on March 16.

Also 13,07,217 beneficiaries (61.63%) have been administered the second dose as well.

In the 15-17 year age group, 30,23,682 (90.37%) have received the first dose and 25,05,819 (74.89%) beneficiaries the second.

As for precautionary dose, 18,05,929 persons (5.03%) have been covered.

Till date 17,55,364 beneficiaries have been protected through vaccination. Of this, 3,53,000 got their first dose and 10,88,865 persons, the second. On Sunday 3,13,499 people received the precautionary dose.

So far, 95.23% of people over the age of 18 have been given the first dose and 87.25%, the second dose.

No vaccination camp will be held on July 11 following the mega camp on July 10.