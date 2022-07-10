Mega vaccination camps held in Salem, Namakkal districts

Over 95,000 people administered vaccine doses in Salem

A health worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a person in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held in Salem district on Sunday saw 95,401 people taking vaccine, including 14,424 in corporation. limits.

In Salem district, a total of 5,240 vaccination centres were set up, including 4,610 in rural areas and 630 in corporation limits.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that till Saturday, 95% of people over the age of 12 had received the first dose of vaccine and 81.1% had received the second dose. Booster doses were administered to 52,871 people in the district.

From January 3 this year, vaccines were administered for those aged between 15 and 17. In that age category, 1,35,763 were administered the first dose and 1,08,212 given the second dose. Mr. Karmegam added that in the 12–14 age category, 88,184 were administered the first dose and 58,277 were administered the second dose.

“In Salem district, there are still 1,62,665 people aged above 12 who have not received even a single dose,” the Collector said. .

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that till Saturday, 12,84,824 (84.81%) people aged above 12 were administered the first dose and 10,26,242 (67.74 %) administered the second dose. A total of 2,30,176 people were not administered even a single dose, Ms. Singh added.

On Sunday, a total of 56,961 people were vaccinated in the mega camp in the district.