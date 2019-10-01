Tamil Nadu

Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked, chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

Fishermen in the sea in Rameswaram on September 29, 2019. Photo for representative purpose.

Photo Credit: The Hindu

More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly attacked and chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing in Indian waters, a fishermen association leader said here.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea on Monday and were fishing when the Lankan naval personnel trespassed into Indian waters and drove them, Rameswaram fishermen association President P. Sesuraja said.

They also snapped the fishing nets in 10 boats, he alleged.

The fishermen were forced to return to the shore without a catch.

On September 14, four fishermen from here were arrested by the Lankan navy for allegedly poaching near Neduntheevu off the Lankan coast.

