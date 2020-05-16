Over 12,000 centres to be set up for Class X board exams, says Minister

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that over 12,000 examination centres would be established for Class 10 board exams, scheduled to be held from June 1.

Addressing media persons in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday, he said that the number of centres will be increased from the present 5,037 centres to over 12,000. “All the high schools and higher secondary schools will serve as exam centres,” he said. To ensure personal distancing among students in examination halls, only 10 students will be permitted to write their exam in each hall, he added.

The Minister said that private school teachers will be posted as invigilators in government and government-aided schools, while government teachers will be posted for duty in private schools.

Asked about hostel students who are away from their schools, he said that transportation will be arranged for those students and they will be brought to their schools before May 29 and they will be allowed to stay in their school hostels and write their exams. He said that all the teachers should come to their schools on May 21 and ensure their students’ availability for the exams.

The Minister said that hall tickets will be issued online and Collectors have been asked to ensure disinfection of all the centres.