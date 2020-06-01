Over 1,000 buses break free of lockdown curbs in 6 T.N. zones

Nearly 1,100 buses with 50% capacity were operated on Monday by six State Transport Corporations.

Talking to media persons at the Secretariat, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar said the State government had divided the State into eight zones while extending the lockdown till June 30. It had allowed for limited operation of public transport in six zones.

As per the directions, out of the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs), six had begun their operations. As Chennai was a red zone, MTC operations could not begin. The State Express Transport Corporation (long distance travel) had also not started operations, he said.

However, the MTC was operating nearly 300 buses for government and essential services staff.

Cashless transaction for purchasing tickets had been initiated from Monday in two MTC buses bound for the Secretariat on a trial basis, he added.

A senior official of the transport department said all preventive measures of COVID-19 were being taken while resuming the operations. Masks and sanitisers were given to the drivers and conductors and buses were being disinfected after every trip, he said.