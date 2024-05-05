GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 10 commuters injured in bus accident near Ambur

May 05, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the accident.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the accident. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 10 commuters were injured after the driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed the bridge along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Police said K. Sakthivel, driver of the government bus, lost control of the vehicle while trying to leave the terminus in Ambur after picking up commuters.

In the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The bus was heading to Vellore town from Tirupattur depot with around 30 passengers.   Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured commuters and the bus crew. They also alerted Ambur town police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. A case has been registered. Doctors at the hospital said all injured persons sustained minor injuries and were out of danger. Further investigation is on, police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.