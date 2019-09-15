Tamil Nadu

Our religion, culture born in forests: activist

“We are cutting down forests and trees with impunity for mining barons and today we have lost the great value systems,” said environmentalist Nanditha Krishna.

Speaking at the launch of publications Sudhanthitira Poratathil RSS and The Sangh and Swaraj, Ms. Krishna said the RSS should address these issues which are part of our heritage.

“We should protect the forests and the animals. We have worshipped every creation of nature. We are a religion, culture born in forests,” she said.

Pointing to the service by RSS cadre during disaster events such as the Gujarat earthquake, Ms. Krishna said the RSS helped those whose lives were destroyed.

“This is their seva. Seva is going back to our roots, our value systems which we inherit. All our rishis talked about the ashramas in the forests of India. What are we doing to our forests? We are cutting down the forests,” said Ms. Krishna.

Author Ratan Sharda said the time had come to create an alternative viewpoint.

