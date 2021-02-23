Tamil Nadu

Orders on bail pleas reserved

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar of the Madras High Court at the Madurai Bench on Tuesday reserved orders on the bail petitions filed by police personnel Murugan and Muthuraj, accused in the case of custodial deaths of Sattankulam trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

The High Court had earlier dismissed their bail petitions on the ground that there were prima facie materials available against them in the case.

