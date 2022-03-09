OPS urges CM to shut liquor shops gradually

He slams move to increase liquor prices

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to close down Tasmac liquor shops gradually and implement the High Court’s order to wind up all bars attached to the retail liquor shops.

In a statement, he criticised the decision to increase the prices of various liquor products by ₹10-₹80 to mobilise an annual revenue of ₹40,000 crore. He said the move betrayed the “duplicity” of the ruling party which had, before capturing power, demanded total prohibition in 2016 and advocated the closing down of retail liquor shops in a phased manner last year.

Meanwhile, the sidelined former interim general secretary of the party, V.K. Sasikala, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the medical and engineering students who returned from Ukraine in the light of the country’s conflict with Russia were accommodated in medical and engineering colleges in their home State for completing their studies.