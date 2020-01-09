OPS presents ₹6,580 crore second supplementary budget

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (holding finance portfolio) presented in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday the second supplementary budget estimates (SSE) amounting to ₹6,580.15 crore for 2019-20.

“The supplementary estimates are being presented mainly to obtain the approval of the Legislature for expenditure on ‘New Service’ and ‘New Instrument of Service’ items, which were sanctioned since the presentation of First Supplementary Estimates 2019-2020 on July 20, 2019, and to enable recoupment to the Contingency Fund for advances made from the fund,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

The government has sanctioned for ₹2,363 crore for providing cash support of ₹1,000 each for Pongal gift hamper for each ration card in the State, he recalled.

Mr. Panneerselvam also said that the sum of ₹346 crore for Kudimaramathu scheme, ₹108 crore for two electricity transmission projects under Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, ₹90 crore for new medical colleges and ₹100 crore for long-term flood mitigation works in the State have also been included in the second supplementary budget estimates for 2019-2020.

A sum of ₹206 crore for procuring 2,000 new buses, ₹189 crore for acquiring land for the extension of runway in the Coimbatore airport have also been included in the estimates, he added.