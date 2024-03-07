GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ooty flower show to be held from May 17

March 07, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The 126th Annual Ooty Flower Show is to be held at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam over six days from May 17 to May 22, Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna said on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Niligiris district collector M.Aruna briefing about the flower show and fruit show at Additional collector office in Udhagamandalam on March 7, 2024

Niligiris district collector M.Aruna briefing about the flower show and fruit show at Additional collector office in Udhagamandalam on March 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Besides, the 64th Fruit Show is to be held at the Sims Park in Coonoor from May 24 to May 26. Decisions on whether the Rose Show, Vegetable Show and Spice Show will be taken at a later date, Ms. Aruna said, adding that no decision on holding the three other shows would be made till the announcement of the dates on which the Lok Sabha elections are to be held.

Ms. Aruna said that additional measures would be undertaken to ensure that visitors to the Flower and Fruit Shows will have adequate access to clean, drinking water as well as to clean toilets. She said that in case there were shortfalls in water availability water would be carried to tourist spots using municipality tankers from different drinking water sources.

The collector said that self-help groups would also be allowed to set up shops selling millet-based foods and eatables in both parks to cater to tourists.

