Only NTK can implement Periyar’s ideas; DMK can only speak about it: Seeman

May 06, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman on Sunday paid floral tributes to the statute of Iyothee Thass Pandithar, a renowned anti-caste activist and an early proponent of the Dravidian ideology, in Tambaram.

On the occasion, he contended that only his party, and not the DMK, will be able to implement the ideas of the Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy.

Mr. Seeman said while NTK has given seats to equal number of women and men in the latest parliamentary elections, DMK has only used ‘social justice’ as an empty statement.

“It should be considered a big deal that we gave an equal number of seats to men and women. We believe in equality of the sexes. It is social justice. How many Muslims and Christians were given tickets by the DMK? They gave one seat to IUML and that was all,” he said.

Mr. Seeman also opposed the plan to build Vallalar International Centre in Cuddalore’s Vadalur.

“We are not against building a centre for Vallalar. It can be built elsewhere and more money may be spent on it. The sentiments of lakhs of people who worship in Peruveli must be respected. Would they protest without any reason? The protests in Melma and Parandur have been going on for a long time now. Fisherfolk, teachers, State government employees, students, farmers and doctors are all protesting. Yet, the ruling party says that they delivered a great government,” he said.