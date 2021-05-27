Online classes in T.N. to be recorded

Chief Minister issues directions following teacher’s arrest

All online classes conducted in Tamil Nadu will henceforth have to be recorded by the respective school managements and reviewed periodically.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday issued multiple directions for framing guidelines for schools and colleges for conducting online sessions.

The directions were issued against the backdrop of the recent arrest of a teacher at a leading school in Chennai, who was accused of sexually harassing girls and dressing inappropriately during an online class.

An official release said the recorded footage of online classes should be reviewed periodically by the school management and two representatives of the parent-teacher association.

Mr. Stalin also issued directions for constituting a committee which would establish a Standard Operating Procedure to avoid cases of sexual harassment in schools and other educational institutions. The Commissioner of School Education, the Director of Collegiate Education, experts, psychologists, educationists and police officers specialising in cybercrime and crimes against women and children would be a part of the panel. “It would submit a report within a week,” the release said.

The Chief Minister issued directions for setting up a helpline for students, and said cases registered for such offences should be dealt with under the POCSO Act. He instructed police personnel in the cybercrime cell to ensure speedy inquiry into complaints without disturbing the students.

For over a year, institutions have been imparting education to students through online sessions and virtual classrooms.

Mr. Stalin's directions followed a meeting with senior officials, including Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar and Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, at the Secretariat.