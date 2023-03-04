One tribal arrested for poaching in Ambur RF, two others escape 

March 04, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 28-year-old tribal man was arrested by forest officials for poaching wild animals in Ambur reserve forest (RF) in Tirupattur on Saturday. Two accomplices fled the scene.

Forest officials said one country-made gun, explosives, nets, torch lights, and batteries were seized from him.

“They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the basic things needed for hunting,” L. Sankarayya, Forest Range Officer, Ambur Range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that the main accused, J. Ellumalai, 28; R. Manoharan, 45; and S. Kumar, 32, were involved in the crime. They work as masons and belong to Nayakaneri village. They are said to be first-time offenders. A case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Ellumalai was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court Complex in Ambur. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody and lodged at the sub-jail in the town.