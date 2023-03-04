HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One tribal arrested for poaching in Ambur RF, two others escape 

March 04, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Ellumalai, the main accused, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court complex in Ambur.

Ellumalai, the main accused, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court complex in Ambur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 28-year-old tribal man was arrested by forest officials for poaching wild animals in Ambur reserve forest (RF) in Tirupattur on Saturday. Two accomplices fled the scene.

Forest officials said one country-made gun, explosives, nets, torch lights, and batteries were seized from him.

“They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the basic things needed for hunting,” L. Sankarayya, Forest Range Officer, Ambur Range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that the main accused, J. Ellumalai, 28; R. Manoharan, 45; and S. Kumar, 32, were involved in the crime. They work as masons and belong to Nayakaneri village. They are said to be first-time offenders. A case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. 

Ellumalai was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court Complex in Ambur. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody and lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.