‘One-stop crisis teams’ formed to tackle trafficking

The Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority and the International Justice Mission have joined hands to form “one-stop crisis teams” in all districts of the State. The teams will be headed by secretaries of the respective District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs). The team’s objectives would be to periodically inspect work sites and to approach authorities if they come across any trafficking victims, and get them released.

Accordingly, a workshop on trafficking was organised in District Court Hall in Vellore on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram said Tamil Nadu was leading in eradication of human trafficking and constant efforts were being made to create awareness on the issue of bonded labour.

Chairman of ‘one-stop crisis team’ for Vellore and District Judge (FAC) S. Gunasekar, Secretary and Subordinate Judge of Vellore District Legal Services Authority R. Kanakaraj, Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar, Principal Sessions Judge of Vellore A.S. Raja, and Assistant Director, Strategies Development, International Justice Mission, Devasitham, shared their thoughts on this mission, which was expected to eradicate bonded labour and stop human trafficking in the district.