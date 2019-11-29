One killed, six injured as bus hits divider in Deevanur

One person was killed and six others sustained injuries when the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Deevanur near Tindivanam on Friday.
The deceased was identified as S. Gowri Shankar Rao, 25, of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. Police said the bus was carrying 30 Ayappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh. The passengers were returning from Sabarimala when the driver, Kari Seenu, 33,of Vishakapatnam district, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the divider.
Police suspect that the driver had dozed off at the wheel and crashed into the divider.
While Gowrishankar died on the way to the hospital, the injured were admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyambakkam.
A case has been registered.
