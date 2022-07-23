One invalid vote from Tamil Nadu in presidential elections

Possibly, it was cast by a legislator belonging to the ruling alliance

Possibly, it was cast by a legislator belonging to the ruling alliance

The vote of one of the 234 MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which was cast in the Presidential elections was invalid. Tamil Nadu was one of the 12 States in the country that recorded 100% voting.

According to the results, released late on Thursday, a total of 75 legislators from Tamil Nadu voted for the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu [who was declared winner eventually], and 158 legislators voted in favour of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

There were 159 legislators from parties in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance that comprises the Congress, two Left parties and the VCK, besides those belonging to other parties but elected on the DMK symbol.

As part of the AIADMK-led NDA in 2021, 75 legislators were elected. The opposition’s composition, includes 63 AIADMK legislators, three expelled AIADMK MLAs, five PMK legislators and four BJP MLAs. The DMK-led alliance had announced its support to Mr. Sinha, while the AIADMK, PMK and BJP extended its support to Ms. Murmu. The final results indicated that Ms. Murmu secured all 75 votes of the legislators, whose parties had extended support to her. The invalid vote was possibly cast by a legislator of the ruling alliance.

DMK MPs invite president-elect

On Friday, a delegation of DMK MPs led by former Union Minister T.R. Baalu called on president-elect Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi to invite her for the inauguration of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, scheduled to commence in Chennai on July 28.