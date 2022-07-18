Tamil Nadu records 100% polling in presidential election

Tamil Nadu recorded 100% polling in the presidential election held in a booth set-up in the Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex at Fort St. George in Chennai on Monday.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among the first legislators to turn up at the polling booth during the first hour of polling that commenced at 10 a.m. AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami cast his vote later in the day. Besides the legislators, three MPs who got necessary permission also cast their votes in this booth in Chennai. Arrangements were made for legislators who had tested positive for COVID-19 to cast their votes. Candidates and election officials used PPE kits during this designated hour of polling. After polling, the ballot box and other materials were sealed and taken to Delhi by air.