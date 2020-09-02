On Day One of JEE (Main), distancing norms to the fore

‘Test demands conceptual clarity from students’

On the first day of the Joint Engineering Entrance (Main) test for undergraduate engineering and technology courses on Wednesday, students felt some questions were tough. The test will be held every day until September 6 in two batches.

The students had to report at least two hours in advance as they were allowed into the exam centres only in small batches.

C. Aditya, who took the test in the first session, said: “We were allowed into the centre in small groups and there were volunteers who ensured that physical distancing norms were strictly adhered to at all times.”

He said questions in physics required lengthy calculations and were challenging.

Pawan Kumar, deputy director of FIITJEE Chennai, said the test’s difficulty level was moderate. “Physics was more challenging than chemistry and mathematics,” he said.

The evening session was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Balaji Sampath of AhaGuru, which coaches students for competitive tests, said he advised students to take the test from the second day on, so the students “get an idea of how the paper is”.

One of his students who took the test in the first session found physics and chemistry easier.

According to Grade Up Exam Analysis, the overall level was easy to moderate. Though the mathematics section was lengthy, students were able to attempt 13-14 questions. As much as 60%-70% of the questions were directly from NCERT. A strong conceptual clarity will help students ace the test, it said.

For the students, it has been a long wait, since they were originally supposed to take the test in April. After concerns surrounding COVID-19, the test was postponed to September. Students who clear JEE (Main) with good scores can take up JEE (Advanced), that will be held this month-end.