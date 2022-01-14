Omicron: T.N. fully prepared, says Stalin

State will stand with you in your efforts to manage pandemic, he tells PM

Tamil Nadu is fully prepared to handle the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday. He assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State will stand with him in his efforts to manage the current situation.

At a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers chaired by Mr. Modi, he said, “I have instructed all the officials to strictly enforce COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and protocols. The entire State machinery is ready to handle the situation. I assure you that Tamil Nadu will stand with [you in] all your efforts towards managing this wave.”

“Today, 64% of the eligible people have been fully vaccinated. We have also vaccinated 74% of those aged 15-18. There is a very good response to the booster dose also,” Mr. Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu had activated war rooms at the State and district levels, and COVID Care Centres had been set up in all cities where they were needed, he said. “We continue to follow national testing norms, and are using only RT-PCR.We have increased our RT-PCR testing capacity, oxygen generation capacity, oxygen storage and ICU beds,” he added.